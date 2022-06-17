Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 3,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,359,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,337,000 after acquiring an additional 72,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 469,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 221.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,551,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,234 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

