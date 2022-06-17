Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 276,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,056,275. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.