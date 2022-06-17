Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,400 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

NKE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. 157,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

