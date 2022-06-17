Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,975 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 52,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,986. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.