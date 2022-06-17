Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $468,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,282 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

