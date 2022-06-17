Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $632,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. 406,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,960. The stock has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

