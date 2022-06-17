Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.6% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after buying an additional 98,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.66. The stock had a trading volume of 107,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,363. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

