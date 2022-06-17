Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,527 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 1,494,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,566,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

