Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,301,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.42 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.