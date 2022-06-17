Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Increased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. 2,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,810. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.72 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

