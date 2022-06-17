Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

