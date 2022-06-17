Security Financial Services INC. Buys New Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000.

IYW traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

