Security Financial Services INC. Invests $2.72 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $38.29. 31,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,203. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

