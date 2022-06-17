Security Financial Services INC. Invests $32.83 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 588,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,829,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,387,000 after buying an additional 1,045,937 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. 302,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,724. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.