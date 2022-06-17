Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 232,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,068. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.