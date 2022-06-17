Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,836,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

BLV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. 870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,731. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $107.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

