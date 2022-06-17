Security Financial Services INC. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 109,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $99.18 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

