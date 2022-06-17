Security Financial Services INC. Takes $701,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.27. 128,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,419. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.87 and a 200-day moving average of $210.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

