Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

IHI traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $48.24. 113,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,730. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73.

