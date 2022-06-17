Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.