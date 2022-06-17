Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%.
About Security National Financial (Get Rating)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
