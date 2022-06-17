SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
LEDS stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.10. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.
SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
