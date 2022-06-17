SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LEDS stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.10. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.