ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $19.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,347. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.54 and a 200 day moving average of $541.59. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.