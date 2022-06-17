Share Buyback Plan Initiated by KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Board of Directors

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.63.

KLA stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.93. 3,062,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,215. KLA has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average of $366.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

