Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys Shares of 13,829 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,390,272. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.