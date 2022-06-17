Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.27 Million in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $2,012,875. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.59. 9,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

