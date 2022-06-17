Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.78 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $1,821,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. 330,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,595. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.