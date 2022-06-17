Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $970,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,134 shares of company stock worth $74,313,908. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,754. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.27 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

