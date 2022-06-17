Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Vail Resorts makes up approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $130,083,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after buying an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.54. 7,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,397. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.83.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

