Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.73. 27,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average is $287.38.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.31.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

