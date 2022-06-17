Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.57.

Chart Industries stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. 9,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.36 and a 200 day moving average of $156.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

