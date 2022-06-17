Shopping Price Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00012099 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $136,780.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 952,793 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

