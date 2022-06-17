Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($3.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 318.75 ($3.87).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 249.70 ($3.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The company has a market cap of £18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 221.70 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.69). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

