Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Rises By 38.0%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.
