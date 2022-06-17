Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Rises By 38.0%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

About 4Front Ventures (Get Rating)

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

