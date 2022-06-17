Short Interest in Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Decreases By 20.4%

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

POND traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Angel Pond has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Pond in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Pond in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Pond by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Pond in the first quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Angel Pond in the first quarter worth about $7,358,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

