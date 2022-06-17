Short Interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Decreases By 15.3%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,360,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 21,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85,487 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

ASXC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 108,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,801. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

