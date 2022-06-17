Short Interest in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Expands By 40.5%

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.