Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Grows By 22.0%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,484 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter worth about $6,810,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter worth about $3,932,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.