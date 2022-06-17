Short Interest in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Drops By 22.5%

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MSP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. 853,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Datto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Datto news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $145,611.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,304 shares of company stock worth $11,664,543. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Datto by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datto by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Datto by 258.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

