Short Interest in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Drops By 15.2%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 603,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ELOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,153 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELOX opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

