Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Rises By 38.3%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $91,039.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of GECC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,517. The company has a market cap of $57.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%.

About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

