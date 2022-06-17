Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Grows By 34.9%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 99,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,168. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

