Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Grows By 34.9%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 99,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,168. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Japan Tobacco (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.