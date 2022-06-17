Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Decreases By 19.7%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,720,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 20,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after buying an additional 558,030 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after buying an additional 421,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,085,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,589,000 after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of JD traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.23. 28,553,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,368,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.