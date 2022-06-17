Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Decreases By 17.1%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 14,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.63. 6,826,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $1,638,890 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.