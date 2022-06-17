Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Decreases By 23.6%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of LBRDP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.92. 8,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $29.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
