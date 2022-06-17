Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Drops By 20.9%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LMFA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,438. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMFA. Maxim Group began coverage on LM Funding America in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

