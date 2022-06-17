Short Interest in Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Increases By 38.5%

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nilfisk Holding A/S stock remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Friday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.

About Nilfisk Holding A/S (Get Rating)

Nilfisk Holding A/S develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Europe, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. The company offers commercial vacuum cleaners, such as upright, wet and dry, and dry vacuum cleaners, as well as industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning machines scrubber dryers, sweepers, combination machines, carpet extractors, burnishers, and steam cleaners; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

