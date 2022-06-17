Short Interest in Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Increases By 38.5%

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nilfisk Holding A/S stock remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Friday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nilfisk Holding A/S (NLFKF)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.