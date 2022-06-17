Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Drops By 20.6%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 76.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,280. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

