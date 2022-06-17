Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Grows By 41.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $1.35 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

