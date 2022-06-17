Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Declines By 20.7%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $44.98.
About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.