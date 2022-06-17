Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Declines By 20.7%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the first quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.