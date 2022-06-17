Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Declines By 19.3%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,379,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 4,188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TNTFF stock remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.
About PostNL (Get Rating)
