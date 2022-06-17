Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Declines By 19.3%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,379,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 4,188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TNTFF stock remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

About PostNL (Get Rating)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

